SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, will hosts its annual Pike River Benefit Concert Series again this year.

The first concert of the season on Friday, June 28, will feature The Dillweeds from Kenosha. This bluegrass band will perform along the Pike River at Hawthorn Hollow’s outdoor amphitheater. Other concerts in the series are:

  • July 19 — Trombone Dave and the Lawn Clippings
  • Aug. 16 — Indigo Canyon

Concerts will be from 6 to 9:30 p.m. with a $10 admission. Food, wine, local beer (Public Brewery) and beverages will be sold. Carry-ins are not allowed. Proceeds go to Hawthorn Hollow.

