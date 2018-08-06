RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild and the Racine Children’s Theatre will present its first class to stage production of Disney’s “Peter Pan, Jr.” at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18.
Wendy Darling loves to tell stories to her brothers, Michael and John. But when her father announces she must move out of the nursery, Peter Pan comes to visit the children and whisks them away to Neverland. Their journey introduces them to the Lost Boys, mermaids, indians and even the infamous pirate, Captain Hook. It’s Peter to the rescue when Wendy is taken captive by the dreaded captain, who has his own sinister plans in mind for our hero.
Young performers registered for a month long class where they auditioned, rehearsed and learned all aspects of acting, dancing, singing and theater to create the production. While RTG has offered classes to students of all ages for many years, this is the first time a fully mounted production will be performed for the general public.
The class is directed by Kara Ernst-Schalk and Rob Kroes and will feature Savannah Barnlund, Brooke Bosak, Halina Collins, Piper Daher, Matthew Dwyer, AJ Garcia-Malacara, Izabella Glass, Viktoria Gustafsson, Amelie Johnson, Ben Johnson, Brooklyn Johnson, Brennen Luchun Ledvina, Brie Luchun Ledvina, Emily Maxey, Julian Mayfield, Sarah Mercer, Caitlin Robertson, Aleksia Rognsvong, Ashlyn Vanderheyden, Emma Weaver and Addison Wytonick.
Tickets cost $6. Call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
