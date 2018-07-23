RACINE — “Peter and the Starcatcher” will be staged Friday through Sunday, July 27-29, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Filled with swashbuckling pirates, jungle tyrants, beautiful mermaids, a nameless orphan and his mates, and a precocious Starcatcher, this coming-of-age story takes a magical look at the celebrated hero known as the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up. Poetic, hilarious and even musical, follow a mysterious treasure chest, battle against the fearsome Black Stache, and capture the joys of friendship and love on this adventure.
Winner of five Tony awards, the cast portrays more than 100 characters to help tell the tale in this prequel to “Peter Pan” under the direction of Kara Ernst-Schalk.
The cast features Evan Klinkhamer as Boy/Peter, Nic Cicerale as Black Stache, Andrew Dorst as Prentiss, Matt Lacher as Ted, Jason Aaron as Lord Aster, Jenna Zeihen as Molly Aster, Kevin Sustachek as Mrs. Bumbrake, Ian Anderson as Captain Scott, Rob Kroes as Grempkin, Trevor Lewis as Bill Slank, Anthony Lazalde as Alf, Paul Marquez as Fighting Prawn, Dawn Burroughs as Hawking Clam and James Christensen as Smee.
Performances take place at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. To purchase tickets, call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
