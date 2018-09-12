KENOSHA — A concert titled "Shadows & Light" will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The audience will witness musicians, poets, visual artists and dancers in interpretation of themes of good vs. evil, despair vs. hope, and love and sacrifice found in the novel, "Dracula," and iconic film, "Nosferatu." These multi-media elements will be synthesized into a new work, "Journey MIDI Cantata," composed by Karel Suchy. The performance will feature the majestic Skinner organ. The parish installed this four-manual organ in 1925; it was recently refurbished and enhanced with a Musical Instrument Digital Interface (MIDI), enabling alternative interpretation of organ scores.
This free concert is a part of the Crowdsourced Kenosha program, presented by the Kenosha Public Library, Kenosha Community Media and Voices & Verses, in association with the Root River Poets, the Kenosha/Racine Poets Laureate Program and The Studio of Classical Dance Arts.
Shadows & Light is one of many events taking place this year as a part of the Crowdsourced Kenosha program. A Vampires in Pop Culture film festival is scheduled for Southwest Library in early October, while a screening of the 1922 film, "Nosferatu," with live musicians, will occur on Oct. 25 at the Kenosha Public Museum.
For more information, go to www.crowdsourcedkenosha.com.
