RACINE — An untraditional exhibition showcasing fluffy, sugarcoated marshmallow Peeps will begin its 10th year within the award-winning contemporary architecture of the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.
Open April 11-28, the “RAM 10th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition” features 165 entries that demonstrate the talent of more than 237 artists from across the country, a number that makes it the largest Peeps show ever at the museum.
During the last decade, a combination of enthusiastic families, professional artists, classrooms in local schools and others have made a total of more than 1,000 colorful artworks honoring the sweet holiday candy. Peeps art has proved extremely popular at RAM. Since 2010, more than 30,000 visitors have giggled over pun-inspired titles and marveled at unexpected ways to use the iconic chicks and bunnies in dioramas, sculptures, paintings and other innovative works.
Inspired by pop culture, animals, sports and famous artists, more than half of the Peeps art entries are by local artists, families and organizations; however, several arrive every spring from out-of-state. Over the past 10 years, Peeps pieces have been sent into RAM from as far away as Tucson, San Francisco, North Carolina and New York City.
This spring, guests to the exhibition will again discover pieces made with a variety of media. While the seasonal candies are still the most common material, the 10th anniversary show also includes pieces like “The Hope Peep,” a Peeps necklace fashioned in rhinestones and glitter to rival the most recognizable of the British Crown Jewels; “Confession of a Carrot Eater” crafted in glazed stoneware as a counterpoint to artist Jack Earl’s “Carrot Finger,” a piece in the museum’s collection; and “Greeting from Mount Peepmore!,” a celebratory monument to Peeps expertly sculpted in styrofoam.
Over the years, many entrants have been become experts in marshmallow candy as a material, using methods like carving, painting, hole punching, gluing and melting to manipulate Peeps into incredible shapes. For this show, Richard W. Marklin Jr. melted a flock of Peeps to make “Raul the Rooster,” a realistic barnyard bird; while April Harris and Autumn Kyle assembled the holiday treats into a bust of “Black Panther Peeper.”
Since 2016, RAM has partnered with local business Sew ‘n Save of Racine to encourage quilters to participate in the Peeps art exhibition. With 36 quilt squares measuring in this year’s show, this fiber art adds yet another dimension to the competition, and attracts more work from out of state. A number of the Peeps-themed squares entered in 2018 were donated to RAM and recently assembled by local quilter Holly Ottum into a commemorative quilt, now on display and available for sale at the museum to support exhibition and education programming.
Prizes donated by local businesses and other RAM supporters were awarded April 10 for clever and skilled use or representation of Peeps in adult, children’s and group categories.
In addition, visitors throughout the run of the show will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creation, naming one popular artwork worthy of the coveted PEEPles Choice Award. Over the last decade, this vote has been taken very seriously. With guests allowed only one per visit, they circle the Peeps works of art, taking notes about the exhibition, and then often lobbying for their eventual favorite. The award will be announced after the close of the exhibition.
Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7, or $5 for youth ages 12-18, full-time students and seniors 62 and older. There is no charge for children ages 11 and younger and RAM members.
The “RAM 10th Annual International PEEPS Art Exhibition” is made possible in part by RAM platinum sponsors: Friends of Fiber Art International and Windgate Foundation; and organized by the RAM Museum Store and Guest Relations.
