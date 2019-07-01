{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The 18th annual Peanut Butter & Jam Concert Series begins Thursday, July 11, with a performance by Gone County at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St.

Gone Country is a group of rock and roll musicians who have a deep appreciation for country music. Playing old standards and the latest hits in country from Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean to Garth Brooks, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and The Band Perry, Gone Country brings a high energy performance to each show.

Free concerts continue at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 29. Remaining performers are:

  • July 18: Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials
  • July 25: Unity
  • Aug. 1: Tynan
  • Aug. 8: Love & Rock
  • Aug. 15: Megan Rüger
  • Aug. 22: 7th Heaven
  • Aug. 29: Epic

