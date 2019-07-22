KENOSHA — The 18th annual Peanut Butter & Jam Concert Series continues Thursday, July 25, with a performance by Unity at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 625 52nd St.
Unity is an award-winning original roots, rock, reggae and world beat band. Winning the 2004 Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards, the band treats fans to old roots, rock, and reggae favorites along with original music, blending their vast influences into their own unique sound.
Free concerts continue at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. every Thursday through Aug. 29. Remaining performers are:
- Aug. 1: Tynan
- Aug. 8: Love & Rock
- Aug. 15: Megan Rüger
- Aug. 22: 7th Heaven
- Aug. 29: Epic
