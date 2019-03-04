KENOSHA — The Kenosha Public Museum’s annual Travel Adventure Series continues at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. “Passage through India” will be shown. During the series, professional filmmakers share their travel experiences through movies and interactive discussions.
Viewers will witness the famed Taj Mahal and the Red Fort, elephants, a boat ride on the Ganges River and northern India by train. They will explore the mountain top villages of the Himalayas and the jungles of Kolkata all the while experiencing the culture and life of the people that make India so fascinating.
Remaining films in the series are:
- April 4: “Wonders of the World.”
- May 9: “Egypt: of Pharaohs & Fables.”
General admission is $5. Tickets are available at the door or call the Kenosha Public Museum at 262-653-4140.
