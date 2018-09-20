RACINE — Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 22, and plan to spend your day in Downtown Racine for the 16th annual Party on the Pavement street festival presented by the Downtown Racine Corp.
With more than 12 blocks filled with live music, food and drinks, street performances, shopping, games and rides, there is something for the whole family. The day’s festivities kick off at noon and run until 7 p.m. There is no admission fee to Party on the Pavement, which takes place throughout Downtown on Main Street from State Street to Seventh Street and all of Sixth Street from Lake Avenue to City Hall.
If the excitement of Party on the Pavement alone isn’t enough, a few world record breakers will be in attendance. Stop in SheaBrojae’s Natural Expressions, 330 Main St., and meet Asha Mandela, the Guinness World Record holder for longest hair lock measuring in at over 92 feet. Mandela, proudly known around the world as the “Black Rapunzel,” has appeared on many television shows such as “The View,” “My Strange Addiction,” “Strange Love” and countless news channels.
Party on the Pavement also boasts another record breaker this year. Brody Ervin, who at just 7 years old, is perhaps the youngest person to land a backflip on a BMX bike. Visitors are welcome to stop by the BMX Zone (corner of College Avenue and Sixth Street) to catch a show by Division BMX Stunt Team, and they might just see a world record breaking stunt.
Party on the Pavement has been a major destination for music lovers from all over southeastern Wisconsin, and this year is no exception. Whether you are a fan of country, rock ’n roll, hip-hop or everything in between, this year’s diverse lineup has something for everyone on three stages throughout Downtown. Here are a few bands making their Party on the Pavement debut:
The Tommy Bentz Band is a blues-rock band based in western Wisconsin who have toured regionally in the U.S. and bi-annually to the United Kingdom. Jamming to the style of The Allman Brothers meets Van Morrison for more than 15 years, Racine native Tommy Bentz leads the band as the singer, songwriter and guitarist with soloing chops that radiate throughout the performance. To go along with their original music, they boast a list of covers from the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, The Beatles and many others.
Eric Look Band is a Milwaukee-based band specializing in 60s, 70s and 80s pop and rock covers along with original songs written by autistic recording artist, Eric Look. Highly inspired by Jim Croce, Tom Petty, The Beatles and Elvis, Look reminds us of the joy we all felt when we heard these original and iconic artists for the first time. Former Milwaukee news anchor, Michele McCormak, and Amy DuPont of Fox 6 News will be accompanying him with background vocals. The full lineup and band descriptions can be found at racinedowntown.com/partyonthepavement.
Indulge in the array of international cuisine from the Downtown restaurants and food vendors lining both Sixth and Main streets. This is the perfect time to try something new with Spanish, Filipino, Italian, Korean, Thai, Japanese, Mexican, Irish, Jamaican and American cuisines available all day long.
Let the kids burn off some energy from all the sweets at the Fun Zone. Here, visitors will find a number of carnival rides like a giant slide, spaceship and obstacle course bounce houses, merry-go-round and Spinning Berries. Throughout the festival, keep your eyes peeled and cameras ready for photos with some recognizable faces. A few of these include the Milwaukee Admiral’s mascot Roscoe, Marcus Theaters’ mascot Stubby, Texas Roadhouse’s mascot Andy the Armadillo, Star Wars characters and various other costumed characters.
For a full map and list of activities, pick up our booklet found at the DRC Office, 425 Main St., and at shops and restaurants throughout Downtown.
