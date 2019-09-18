RACINE — The 17th annual Party on the Pavement street festival presented by the Downtown Racine Corp. will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in Downtown Racine along Main and Sixth streets and the vicinity. There is no admission fee.
With more than 12 blocks filled with live music, food and drinks, street performances, shopping and games and rides, there is something for the whole family.
“This event continues to grow each year both in attendance and vendors,” said Kelly Kruse executive director of the Downtown Racine Corp. “It is truly an event our community should be very proud of. What a great way for residents and visitors from around the area to come together and enjoy our beautiful Downtown.”
The music
Party on the Pavement is a major destination for music lovers from all over southeastern Wisconsin. Whether you are a fan of blues, rock, hip-hop or everything in between, this year’s diverse lineup has something for everyone. Three stages of music will be featured. The lineup:
- Network Health Stage at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets — Beat Council & Family Power Music (poetic funk), noon-1:45 p.m.; Mean Jake (rock, blues), 2:15-4:15 p.m.; and Well-Known Strangers with Betsy Ade (contemporary rock), 5-7 p.m.
- Gendlin, Liverman & Rymer Stage at Main and State streets — Something To Do (rock, ska), 12:30-2
- p.m.; Jake O’ & Company (rock, blues), 2:30-4:30 p.m.; The Cats Meow (covers), 5-7 p.m.
- Indian Motorcycle of Racine Stage at 522 Sixth St. — From Any Angle (contemporary rock, pop), 12:15-3:15 p.m.; Shelly Mack & The Reunion (blues, rock), 4-7 p.m.; Weird Science (classic ‘80s covers), 8-11 p.m.
The food
Indulge in an array of international cuisine from the Downtown restaurants and food vendors lining both Sixth and Main streets. Spanish, Filipino, Italian, Korean, Thai, Japanese, Mexican, Irish, Jamaican, Pakistani and American cuisines will be available all day.
Other attractions
Arts and crafts vendors from all over the area offer their handmade jewelry, beauty products, paintings, handbags, pet products, household decorations and more.
Party on the Pavement has special attractions for all ages. Kids can burn off some energy at the Fun Zone.
A Unique & Antique Car Show featuring more than 150 exhibitors are expected to fill Wisconsin Avenue between Fourth Street and Seventh Street. A highlight of the show will be a fully functional KITT car from the “Knight Rider” television show. For even more classic automobiles, the Nash Car Club of America car show will take place on Sam Johnson Parkway next to the Johnson Building.
You have free articles remaining.
Party on the Pavement favorite Touch-a-Truck is back this year. Large construction equipment, agricultural equipment, law enforcement vehicles and more will be located in the former Porter’s Lot on Sixth Street for everyone to touch, feel, and sit in or on.
Aerial arts performances will be held at the end of Sixth Street in front of Pepi’s Pub & Grill.
Visitors can create their own hands-on art projects from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.
Hot Shop Glass, 239 Wisconsin Ave., will show live glass blowing demonstrations.
Parking, traffic
Street parking is available for free the day of Party on the Pavement, or people can park in one of Downtown Racine’s five parking ramps for $2 for the day. Parking ramps are located at:
- Civic Center, 501 Lake Ave.
- Lake Avenue, 300 Lake Ave.
- Shoop, 226 Main St.
- Gaslight, 25 Gaslight Drive
- McMynn, 120 Seventh St.
Traffic will be rerouted as follows:
- Northbound Main Street traffic will detour east on Seventh Street, north on Lake Avenue, west on Gas Light Drive and then north on Main Street.
- Southbound Main Street traffic will detour west on State Street, south on Marquette Street, east on Sixth Street, east on Seventh Street and then south on Main Street.
About DRC
Downtown Racine Corp. is a nonprofit whose mission is to foster economic, social and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events and marketing Downtown to the community, developers and tourists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Festivities start at noon which means the first intoxicated person should be spotted about 12:30. Last year I had to explain to my kid why some guy was slurring his words when he spoke to me. It wasn't even 3:00.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.