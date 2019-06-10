RACINE — Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for "Chapatti," a poignant new comedy by Christian O'Reilly, at 7 p.m. Monday, June 17, at the Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.
Roles are available for one woman and one man ages 60 and older. Auditions involve cold readings from the script. However, actors are encouraged to be familiar with the script. No previous theatrical experience is necessary to audition or volunteer.
Romance is a distant memory for two lonely animal-lovers living in Dublin. When forlorn Dan and his dog, Chapatti, cross paths with the amiable Betty and her 19 cats, however, subtle sparks fly. They begin to rediscover the importance of human connection. Gracefully alternating between humorous Irish storytelling and soul-bearing dialogue, playwright O'Reilly crafts a charming, yet funny and surprising tale.
Volunteers are also needed in all technical capacities including stage management, props, costumes, set building, lights, running crew and ushers.
The shows will run for three weekends, Sept. 6-22, at Sixth Street Theatre. To request a script or to arrange an alternate audition date, contact director Rich Smith at 262-632-6802 or send email to boxoffice@overourheadplayers.org.
