RACINE — Over Our Head Players will hold auditions for the original sketch comedy musical, “Kringle .... The Musical?, Part II: West of the I Side Story!” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.

Roles are available for up to six additional actors. Female and male actors between the ages 18 and 80 are invited to audition. Actors, singers and comedians are welcome, however, singing is not a necessity.

Auditions will include cold readings, improv exercises and singing; prepared pieces or songs are not necessary. No previous theatrical experience is necessary to audition or volunteer.

Performances will be held Nov. 15-Dec. 8. For more information or to arrange an alternate audition date, leave a message for director Rich Smith at the box office, 262-632-6802, or via email at boxoffice@overourheadplayers.org.

