RACINE — Over Our Head Players will hold auditions for the original sketch comedy musical, “Kringle .... The Musical?, Part II: West of the I Side Story!” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.
Roles are available for up to six additional actors. Female and male actors between the ages 18 and 80 are invited to audition. Actors, singers and comedians are welcome, however, singing is not a necessity.
Auditions will include cold readings, improv exercises and singing; prepared pieces or songs are not necessary. No previous theatrical experience is necessary to audition or volunteer.
Performances will be held Nov. 15-Dec. 8. For more information or to arrange an alternate audition date, leave a message for director Rich Smith at the box office, 262-632-6802, or via email at boxoffice@overourheadplayers.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.