RACINE — Over Our Head Players will present its original comedy competition — the 2019 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival — Jan. 25 to Feb. 24 at Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St.
The Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival is a competition of original short comedies. In the ultimate interactive experience, the audience can vote for the production they enjoyed the most. The votes will be tallied throughout the festival run and the Snowdance Best in Snow will be awarded after the final performance Sunday, Feb. 24. A cash award of $500 goes to “Best in Snow,” with a $200 prize for second place and $100 award for third.
The plays
The Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy festival draws entrants and audiences from across the country, making Racine the home of the 10-minute comedy competition. Between July and October of 2018, a record-setting 438 scripts were submitted for consideration.
According to Rich Smith, Over Our Head Players artistic director, the incredible number of entries offered not only quantity but also quality. Smith said it was a particularly difficult year to determine the finalists. The Snowdance selection committee chose these 10 to compete in production:
- “Kill Them with Kindness” by Kate Danley, Mukilteo, Wash.
- “Immersion Therapy” by David MacGregor, Howell, Mich.
- “A Dave with Destiny” by Ken Preuss, Oviedo, Fla.
- “PTA” by Margaret Boschini, New York, N.Y.
- “Attic of Hope, Attic of Dreams” by Barbara Lindsay, Shoreline, Wash.
- “On the Horns of a Dilemma” by Jeffrey Neuman, Denver, Colo.
- “Strike a Match” by Tony Targan, West Bloomfield, Mich.
- “Balls Alive!” by Brian Wallace, Los Angeles, Calif.
- “The Disagreeable Dinner” by Mark Osborne, New York, N.Y.
- “A Tale of Two Captains” by Matt Morea, Staten Island, N.Y.
Now in its 15th year, Snowdance continues to gain attention from playwrights across the country and sell out performances. “We are so pleased at the way this event has grown, and we are especially proud of the way Racine’s theater audience has adopted it and given it life! I continue to get support from playwrights who respect our unique format allowing our audience to choose the festivals winners. Snowdance remains unique in the world of 10 minute comedy festivals — and our Racine audiences have proven to know their comedy, picking quality winners every year,” said Smith, who also leads the Snowdance ensemble.
The cast
One unique festival feature is the ensemble approach. Actors play multiple roles. Some are also part of the directing team or production staff. This year’s acting ensemble will feature John Adams, Kristin Althoff, Elizabeth Bitner, Nicholas Hoyt, A.J. Laird, Anne Mollerskov, Michael Retzlaff, Ron Schulz, Smith and Melissa Zeien.
Kristin Althoff, Diane Carlson, Paula Ann Czechowicz, Ron Schulz and Rich Smith share directing credit. The production staff also includes John Adams, Janine Anderson, Diane Carlson, Skip Carlson, Anna Clementi, Rebecca Eisel, Carol Gavigan, Chad Heinzelman, Preston Hill, Carol Horton, Sally Laird, Mona Lewis, Christopher Larson, Ryan Loberger, Paul Reese, Joan Roehre, Ron Schulz, Veronica Smith, Rich Smith, Teri Stanley and Emily Sweetman.
Show times, tickets
The “2019 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival” runs five weekends. Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. There will also be shows at 7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31-Feb. 21. Tickets cost $18.50 on Fridays and Saturdays and $16 on Sundays and Thursdays.
For reservations, call the box office, 262-632-6802. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.overourheadplayers.org. Advance reservations are recommended as many performances are already sold out.
More OOHP
Over Our Head Players will close its 27th season this spring with “Leaving Iowa,” written by Spike Manton and Tim Clue. A warm comedy, “Leaving Iowa” is a toast to the parents of the “greatest generation” and a roast of their dedication to the family road trip.
Over Our Head Players has been operating the Sixth Street Theatre in Downtown Racine since 1999. In March, Racine native Rachel McPhee will present “Dead Shot Mary” by Robert K. Benson at Sixth Street Theatre. It is the true story of Mary Shanley, one of the NYPD’s first female detectives. Tickets for both of these productions are available at www.overourheadplayers.org.
OOHPs has a commitment to original theater. In addition to Snowdance, previous original works include “The Cedar Chest Letters,” “It’s a Wonderful Lifeboat,” “Original Ones,” “Ode to Garlic,” “Waiting for the Weinermobile,” “Big Shoes,” “Still Haven’t Found...” and “Real Remembrances of the War in Vietnam.”
