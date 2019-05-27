KENOSHA — The 18th annual Outta Sight Kite Flight Kite Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, at Kennedy Park, 4051 Fifth Ave. The grand launch of more than 500 kites begins at noon.
The Chicago Fire Precision Kite Team, a precision dual line kite flying team, will perform three times each day. 180 Go, a quad kite team, will also perform and the giant Kites of Alex Dagenais from Montreal Canada, will be making another appearance with their super giant octopus kite, and a mega 150-foot octopus kite. New this year is a 100-foot kite shaped like a full-size whale.
Connor Doran from America’s Got Talent will be flying on both days of the event. Tom and Kathi Deck will be on hand with their giant bubble machine.
Free kites will be given away to the first 100 kids that participate in the Kids Mad Dash when they launch their kites all at the same time. The winner is the first child that reaches the highest altitude in 60 seconds.
