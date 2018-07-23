RACINE — The Outdoor Movies in the Parks series, hosted by Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services, continues with a showing of “Cars 3” Saturday, July 28, at Matson Park, 1110 South St.
Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lighting McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport that he loves. Hoping to get back in the game, he turns to Cruz Ramirez, an eager young technician who has her own plans for winning. With inspiration from the Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns, No. 95 prepares to compete on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage.
Families are encouraged to pack up their lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments and head to the parks for games, activities and an evening of watching blockbuster family movies at no charge.
The series concludes with “Coco” on Aug. 7 at Douglas Park, 2221 Douglas Ave.
Movies start at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting, and run approximately 90 minutes. It is recommended that families bring insect repellent. Pets are not allowed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.