Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Origins of Hip-Hop 7 will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at Smoke'd on the Water, 3 Fifth St.

Since its inception in 2012, this all-ages annual event brings lovers of hip-hop culture together for an entertaining and educational experience. The goal is to highlight and explore the four major elements of hip-hop culture: Break dancing, graffiti, DJing and MCing. More than a dozen professional practitioners gather to showcase these elements, discuss their history and provide a platform for people to participate.

There is no admission fee; donations are accepted. Limited edition T-shirts will be sold on a first-come basis. Food and beverages will be available.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments