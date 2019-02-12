RACINE — The Racine Literacy Council will hold an Open Door Event Saturday, March 9, at Memorial Hall, 72 Seventh St.
The evening begins with a social reception and silent auction at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. People can preview and bid on silent auction items at www.32auctions.com/RLC2019.
Guest speaker is Brian Niznansky, WTMJ4 meteorologist and Racine native. The University of Wisconsin-Madison Mad Hatters a cappella group will entertain at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $50 each or $95 a couple. Tables of eight are available for $350. For tickets, go to http://racineliteracy.com/open-door-event or call 262-632-9495.
Since 1965, Racine Literacy Council has been providing literacy services to adults in the Racine community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.