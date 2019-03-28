RACINE — This spring, Over Our Head Players presents “Leaving Iowa,” a family vacation comedy by Tim Clue and Spike Manton. A warm and funny look at the road trips of childhood, the play runs three weekends, March 29-April 14, at Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St.
“Leaving Iowa,” a memory play, speaks to every former child who ever moaned “Are we there yet?” while enduring the family vacation to some vague historical sight with a well-meaning but naive father. Now an adult living in Boston, Don returns home for a family event. Driving across Iowa, Don relives the vacations he spent as a boy trapped in the family station wagon en route to comically dull sights. Shifting smoothly from the present to the annual, torturous vacations of his childhood, it will keep you laughing, remembering the family vacations you tried to forget.
Nominated for Best New Play by the American Theatre Critics Association, “Leaving Iowa” premiered at the Purple Rose Theater in 2004. Purple Rose was founded by actor Jeff Daniels to develop plays based on life in the Great Lakes Basin. Daniels calls “Leaving Iowa” “a simply beautiful comedy.” The play ran for over a year at the Royal George Theater in Chicago and has been popular with professional companies across the country; it was published in 2007. Ten years ago, Over Our Head Players was granted the amateur production rights the first day they became available and presented “Leaving Iowa” at Festival Hall in 2009.
Two cast members from the first OOHP production are back for this encore presentation. Ron Schulz is reprising the role of Dad, which he also played during the run at Festival Hall.
“It’s nice to do the show in a more intimate venue,” said Schulz on the new venue. “We always wanted to do the show at Sixth Street Theater. Bringing it back on our own stage makes it refreshing and new for the cast and the audience.”
Cody A. Ernest played multiple guy parts in 2009; this time, he has the role of Don.
“I loved playing the multiple roles character the first time around, but getting the opportunity a decade later to not only take on a different role but also see the show from a new perspective has been truly insightful,” Ernest reflects. “Playing Don has reminded me of my own relationship with my father, and I constantly draw on those experiences when I am on stage.”
Director Rich Smith appreciates the opportunity to present “Leaving Iowa” a second time.
“It’s a unique comedy that speaks to our Midwestern audience, but it has gained attention nationwide,” said Smith, OOHP’s managing artistic director. “Anyone who has ever taken a family vacation can relate to it.”
The cast also includes Brandy Harrell, Michael Retzlaff, Lori Russ, Smith and Melissa Zeien.
Smith directs and production manages “Leaving Iowa,” with Retzlaff as assistant director and stage manager. The staff includes Parker Jones, Elizabeth Bitner, Rebecca Eisel, Chad Heinzelman, Skip Carlson, Paula Ann Czechowicz, Sea Daniel, Teri Stanley, Emily Sweetman, A. J. Laird, Anne L Mollerskov, Diane Carlson, Bailey Laird, Schulz, Nicolas Hoyt and Janine Anderson.
Performances times are 8 p.m. Fridays, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $18.50 on Friday and Saturday and $16 on Sunday. They are available online at www.overourheadplayers.org or by leaving a message at the box office, 262-632-6802. Advance reservations are recommended.
Over Our Head Players operates the Sixth Street Theater. A nonprofit organization of volunteer theatrical talent from throughout southeastern Wisconsin in their 27th season, OOHP’s focus on contemporary comedies and original productions. Their 28th season opens next fall.
