RACINE — Over Our Head Players will present the bold new parody, “3C” by David Adjmi, Nov. 9-25 at Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St.
Brad, an ex-serviceman, is just back from Vietnam. After a wild party, he wakes up in Connie and Linda’s kitchen. The two women are, conveniently, looking for a roommate, so Brad moves in. A series of misunderstandings ensues, spiraling down from farce to devastation. After its premiere in New York, “3C” was kept off the stage for years by lawyers arguing it violated copyright laws. Recently, the cease and desist order was lifted, and Over Our Head Players snatched up the rights.
Inspired by one very specific 1970’s sitcom, “3C” shines a spotlight on how sitcom fare has changed over the years. Director Rich Smith summarizes the “3C” theme very simply, “We used to laugh at that.” Times have changed, and the punchlines of 1970’s TV are dated, for some very good reasons.
The “3C cast includes Brandy Harrell, Nicholas Hoyt, A.J. Laird, Michael Retzlaff, Joan Roehre and Melissa Zeien. The directing team is comprised of Smith with Diane Carlson. Smith also production manages, and Paula Ann Czechowicz stage manages. The staff includes Parker Jones, Janine Anderson, Amy Ball, Elizabeth Bitner, Skip Carlson, Teri Stanley, Chuck Lindas, Paul Reese, Rebecca Eisel, Carol Horton, Jim Smith, Ron Schulz and Nicholas Hoyt.
“3C” contains adult language and content.
Shows will be held at 8 p.m. Fridays, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m Sundays. Tickets cost $18.50 on Friday and Saturday and $16 on Sunday. Go to www.overourheadplayers.org or call 262-632-6802.
