RACINE — Over Our Head Players will present Theatre/Schmeatre, an original sketch comedy, weekends Sept. 14-29 at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.
Theatre/Schmeatre is a multi-media evening of short, unrelated original comedies written by Over Our Head Players. In the tradition of Second City, OOHPs’ sketches promise lots of silliness and satire. Some sketches will definitely be topical, with a few local references as well. Sketch comedy differs from improv because it is scripted, but also very spontaneous. No two performances will be the same.
Rich Smith, who leads the writing and directing team, notes that this year’s Theatre/Schmeatre is “back by popular demand with all new sketches."
In homage to the format of Saturday Night Live, each Theatre/Schmeatre performance will include live music from area musicians. Scheduled acts include Acoustic Soul on Sept. 14; Brent Mitchell Sept. 15; Saturday Night Preachers Sept. 21; Jay Mollerskov and Friends Sept. 22; Zachary Scot Johnson Sept. 27-28; and TRIAD Sept. 29.
"Schmeatre brings a great, playful energy unlike any other production, making it particularly fun for both cast and audience," said Smith. "We are fortunate to have the area’s best sketch talent involved. And it is so cool to have so many great musicians playing with us.”
The Theatre/Schmeatre acting ensemble features Kristin Althoff, Michael Becker, Brandy Harrell, Michael Retzlaff, Ron Schulz, Jim Selovich, Robbie Shaw, Rich Smith, Teri Stanley, Joe Van Hulle and Melissa Zeien. The production staff includes John Adams, Amy Ball, Elizabeth Bitner, Skip Carlson, Sea Daniel, Preston Hill, Parker Jones, Carol Horton, Diane Carlson, Nicholas Hoyt, Kevin Hlavka and Janine Anderson.
Performances are at 7 and 9 p.m. Fridays, and 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays. There is also a show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27. Tickets are $18.50 on Friday and Saturday and $16 for the Sept. 27 show. Reservations are available through the box office, 262-632-6802, or online at www.overourheadplayers.org. Advance reservations are recommended. If this were a movie, it may carry an “R” rating for language and adult situations.
