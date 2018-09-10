RACINE — Over Our Head Players will hold open auditions for "3C," a hilarious and occasionally horrifying alternate universe sitcom by David Adjmi, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18, at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St.
Brad, an ex-serviceman, is just back from Vietnam. After a wild party, he wakes up in Connie and Linda’s kitchen. The two women are, conveniently, looking for a roommate, so Brad moves in. A series of misunderstandings ensues, spiraling down from farce to devastation. After its premiere in New York, "3C" was kept off the stage for years by lawyers arguing it violated copyright laws. Recently, the cease and desist order was lifted. Inspired by one very specific 1970’s sitcom but with an almost shockingly different sensibility.
Roles are available for three men and three women in age range from 25 to 75. Auditions involve cold readings from the script; prepared pieces are not necessary. Volunteers are also needed in technical capacities, including costume design, light design, sound design, running crew, props, set building and ushers. No previous theatrical experience is necessary to audition or volunteer.
Shows run three weekends, Nov. 9-25, at Sixth Street Theatre, 318 Sixth St. For more information, call 262-632-6802 and leave a message for director Rich Smith. Interested actors who cannot make the scheduled audition time may contact Smith to arrange an alternate date.
Rehearsals begin soon and will generally be weekday evenings.
