RACINE — Over Our Head Players (OOHP) will present a show featuring Over Our Head Improvisors (OOHI), a new group performing improvisation comedy, at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 25-27, at the Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St.
By definition, improv is the art or act of improvising, or of composing, uttering, executing or arranging anything without previous preparation (usually references comedy). By experience, improv is unscripted comedic hilarity.
To begin each show, the OOHI cast will take on comical games based on audience suggestions, a la “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Next, with the help of an entertaining monologist, they will end with side-splitting long-form improv. If this were a movie, the content would likely be rated PG-13.
Director Kristin Althoff is excited to bring her improv talents to Racine to train a new batch of improvisors. “I’ve always enjoyed having the opportunity to do improv and being able to bring it to Racine with some of my closest friends is pure joy for me,” said Althoff, who is a player at Comedy Sportz in Milwaukee. She also contributes to other long- and short-form groups in Milwaukee, including Professor Merryweather and Laugh Tracks.
“A friend once said that improv is ‘flexing a whole new acting muscle.’ I wholeheartedly agree. I am simultaneously terrified and thrilled each time I ‘follow my feet’ on stage!” said actor. Melissa Zeien.
The OOHI cast includes Kristin Althoff, A. J. Laird, Anne Mollerskov, Michael Retzlaff, Jim Selovich, Corey Szaryc, and Melissa Zeien. Additionally, there will be nights with a guest monologist, including Nicholas Hoyt, Rich Laguna or Joe Van Hulle. The show's staff includes Paul Reese in the booth and Rebecca Eisel and Teri Stanley working the front of the house.
“I am excited to help bring this kind of entertainment to Racine and to the Sixth Street Theatre. I believe our audiences will have a blast laughing along with us,” Laird said.
Tickets cost $10 and are available online at www.overourheadplayers.org or by leaving a message at the box office at 262-632-6802. Advance reservations are recommended, but available tickets will also be sold at the door on performance nights.
