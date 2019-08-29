RACINE — When the lights come up at Sixth Street Theatre Friday, Aug. 30, they will shine on one of the first non-professional productions in the world of Chapatti, kicking off an Over Our Head Players season of fresh, new theater.
“Chapatti,” a poignant play by Christian O’Reilly, will be staged Sept. 6-22. When forlorn Dan and his dog Chapatti cross paths with the amiable Betty and her 19 cats, they create a human connection.
The all new “Kringle...The Musical?, Part II: West of the I Side Story!” and the 2020 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival highlight OOHP’s 28th season. OOHP will also offer the comedies “Outside Mullingar” and “The Roommate.”
Rich Smith, managing artistic director, describes the season as “fresh” offering a full season of fresh, new offerings.
“Kringle...The Musical?, Part II: West of the I Side Story!, an original sketch comedy musical by Smith and OOHP, will be staged Nov. 15-Dec. 8. In 2017, OOHP debuted the original “Kringle...The Musical?.” This time, the local humor moves west of I-94. The kringle-bending Yopanson clan saga continues in the Land of the Union Grovers, accompanied by the OOHP take on some favorite pop melodies. It’s sure to feature puns, sight gags, cheap jokes and Racine references.
‘”Kringle...Part II” is the newest chapter in the Yopanson family saga,” said Smith, co-author of the musical. “It’s the 1960s, and the Yopansons’ quest to popularize kringle faces detours due to the birth of Interstate 94 and the division of Racine County. Can the dairy farms west of the interstate supply the butter needed? How did the town of Dover really get its name? Is the Oleo mafia still in control? And what about Sturtevant?”
Snowdance
Over Our Head Players begins the new year with the 2020 Snowdance 10 Minute Comedy Festival, the 16th anniversary production of the 10-minute original comedy competition that just keeps growing.
Entrants from throughout the community, the country and the world submit original 10-minute plays to Racine’s very own Snowdance Comedy Festival. In prior years, hundreds of entries from coast-to-coast have been received, and even international entrants have made it to production. Judges will choose the best of the entrants to be produced. Then, in the ultimate interactive experience, the audience can vote on who should win the cash prize. Utah has Sundance; Racine has Snowdance. OOHP notes that as these entries have not yet been received, the material could include stronger content. Snowdance perennially sells out, even with five full weekends of performances. OOHP presents Snowdance Jan. 31-March 1.
“Of course, 2020 brings another Snowdance, celebrating the newest short comedies,” said Smith. “The comedy festival that made Racine famous is back for another competition. Playwrights everywhere are sharpening their pens to create new short comedies for submission. Snowdance entries are arriving in record numbers. OOHP continues to get excited about each new Snowdance and we can’t wait to see what this season brings for our audience judges.”
Other plays
Next spring, Over Our Head Players presents “Outside Mullingar,” the unlikely story of two introverted farmers who haven’t a clue when it comes to love. Full of dark humor, “Outside Mullingar” by John Patrick Shanley runs March 27-April 11.
OOHP closes the season with “The Roommate,” a dark comedy by Jen Silverman, May 15-31. It could be described as “Breaking Bad” meets “The Odd Couple.” Sharon, a recently divorced housewife in Iowa, advertises for a roommate. Enter Robyn, a pot-smoking vegan lesbian scam artist. OOHP cautions that while other season selections are approximately “PG-13,” “The Roommate” has slightly stronger content.
Tickets
Over Our Head Players season ticket packages are now on sale. A package with tickets to each of the five shows is $80. A “lite” package to any four shows is $66. Season brochures are available through the box office, 262-632-6802, or on the website, www.overourheadplayers.org.
Individual tickets will go on sale Sept. 1. Individual tickets are $20 on Fridays and Saturdays and $18 on Sundays. There are no additional handling fees; the individual show ticket price includes full service whether ordered online, by phone or in person.
All shows are at Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St. Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays, 5:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays.
