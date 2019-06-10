RACINE — An exhibit featuring 42 different Racine milk bottles, old Racine dairy signs and other old advertising items from Racine's long-closed dairies will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18.
This one-day exhibit will be held at the Spirit of Racine Entrepreneur’s Exhibit inside the Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St. The exhibit is located on the second floor south of Chez Bob’s restaurant.
