RACINE — Oktoberfest will be the theme of the DeKoven Center’s fall DINE event taking place Friday, Nov. 2, at the center’s historic lakefront campus, 600 21st St.
DeKoven’s Great Hall will serve as an indoor biergarten for this festive celebration, which begins at 6 p.m. and includes dinner, dancing and the opportunity to sample specially-selected craft beers from area breweries.
The Squeezettes, an award-winning Milwaukee group, will entertain guests with their unique brand of polka (https://squeezettes.com). And the chefs of Racine’s Red Onion Café will treat diners to a menu of traditional German fare, featuring specialties such as pork schnitzel with spaetzle, braised red cabbage and Bavarian lentil soup with smoked ham.
Participating craft breweries will include Rustic Road Brewing Co., Racine Brewing Co. and the Explorium Brewpub.
Tickets cost $46.50 per person and can be purchased online at www.dekovencenter.org/dine.
DINE is a series of seasonal dinner events hosted by the DeKoven Center, in collaboration with the Red Onion Café.
