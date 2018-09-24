Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CALEDONIA — Oktoberfest will be held Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 27-30, at the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, 9614 Northwestern Ave.

The celebration will include more than 25 craft beers on tap and food from Wisconsin Style Barbecue, The Summit and Down N Cheesy; bounce house; a children's playground, and Educators interactive trailer.

The festival opens Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. with free Leinie's Oktoberfest until the keg taps out and a ceremonial toast. Live music will be featured by Dobie the Concertina Man from 5 to 6 p.m. and Jay Matthes from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday hours are noon to 10 p.m. and features live music by Dobie the Concertina Man from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and The Love Monkeys from 7 to 10 p.m. A Kraut Eating Competition will be held at 6 p.m.

Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and includes free 16-ounce pint glasses to the first 200 people 21 and older. Live music will be featured by Dobie the Concertina Man from 1 to 3 p.m. and Rebel Grace from 7 to 10 p.m. A Stein Hoisting Competition will be held at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.

Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and features a Packer party at noon.

There is no admission fee. A VIP package is available for $20. It includes the official FCBG Oktoberfest half-liter stein, two craft beers from the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, VIP seating area, VIP swag bag and VIP badge and lanyard. For tickets, go to www.hopheadscraftbeer.com/oktoberfest.

A portion of sales from the event will benefit the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park and both the Caledonia and Mount Pleasant Parks & Rec Departments.

