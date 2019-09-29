UNION GROVE — Oktoberfest will be celebrated after the 4:30 p.m. polka Mass Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 3320 S. Colony Ave.
A social hour with beer, soda, wine and music for dancing will be held before a 6:30 p.m. authentic German Dinner. The menu includes schnitzel, spaetzle, roast pork, potatoes, gravy, kraut and red cabbage.
Music and dancing follows until 9:30 p.m.
Dinner tickets cost $20. Call Tom Goetz at 262-878-4260 or St. Robert's office at 262-878-3476.
