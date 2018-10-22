KENOSHA — This 1922 classic silent film, "Nosferatu," will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave. It will be enhanced by the musical composition, "Sound Poem Inspired by Nosferatu," by local composer Karel Suchy. A live performance by Voices and Verses will include Suchy's composition and poetry contributed by local poets.
The Choral Arts Society commissioned "Sound Poem Inspired by Nosferatu" from composer-in-residence Karel Suchy in 2008. It was again performed in 2010. The music encompasses a variety of styles, including early modal music, modern classical, Appalachian hymnody and rock ballad. The emotional, dramatic and philosophical elements of the film are interpreted through leitmotif, “modified gypsy” scale, and musique concrete (recorded natural sounds).
Poetry that was inspired by and which complements the film was contributed in 2010. These works by poets Pat Chaffee of the Choral Arts Society, and by Jenny Bootle, Lisa Adamowicz Kless, Peg Rousar-Thompson and Kaitlyn Wierzchowski of the Kenosha Writers’ Guild will again be featured in the performance.
German director F.W. Murnau’s silent film "Nosferatu" was based on Bram Stoker’s novel "Dracula." The resulting lawsuit by Stoker’s widow led to the destruction of many copies of this masterpiece. The first film to deal with an occult subject, "Nosferatu" pioneered innovative techniques, such as filming on location and the use of montage. As film critic Roger Ebert has stated, "Nosferatu doesn't scare us, but it haunts us. It shows not that vampires can jump out of shadows, but that evil can grow there, nourished on death."
Doors open at 6 p.m. There is no admission fee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.