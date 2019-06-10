WATERFORD — Norway Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6321 Heg Park Road, will host its second annual Fun Food & BBQ fundraiser from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15.
The public is invited to enjoy food, games, a Vendor Fair and live music by the Tom Mahan Band. The menu will include à la carte ribs, brisket, pulled pork, hot dogs, hamburgers, soda, beer and an ice cream sundae bar. Children's activities include a bounce house, games, temporary tattoos, face painting and a visit from Millie the Clown.
Attendees can also take tours of the historic church on the hill from 2 to 4 p.m. and are invited for worship service at 5 p.m.
There will be a traditional $1 raffle featuring local prizes and services. Prizes for the $10 grand raffle include a 55-inch LED TV, PitBoss pellet grill and Apple iPad. Proceeds benefit the ministries of the church.
