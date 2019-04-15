Try 3 months for $3

KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will stage the play, "Noises Off," April 26 to May 11 at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

"Noises Off" features a play within a play showing a production of a comedy titled "Nothing On." Each of the three acts of "Noises Off" contains a performance of the first act of "Nothing On." The play takes a fond look at theater folk who are susceptible to egos getting out of control, missing lines and romantic interludes with other performers.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets cost $13 or $10 for students and seniors. Go to www.rhodecenter.org or call 262-748-4357.

