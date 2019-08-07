RACINE — The Animal Crackers Concert Series concludes at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, with a season finale performance by Nick Colionne at the Racine Zoo Kiwanis Amphitheater, 2131 N. Main St.
Colionne has been creating provocative album titles that give insight into his current musical state of mind. He’s mastered the art of "keepin’ it cool," transcended musical boundaries to explore realms where there are no limits, fired up his thousands of worldwide fans with "Feel the Heat," and dug deep into his musical soul to share some of his deepest jazz and rhythm and blues influences.
While keeping up his whirlwind pace of 75-plus shows per year as one of the genre’s most tireless and explosive live performers, Colionne made history with his 2016 collection, "The Journey" — becoming the only artist in the history of the format to score five consecutive number one singles on the Billboard Smooth Jazz National Airplay and Smooth Jazz Songs charts from a single album. His 2018 album is "Just Being Me." Its lead single, “Be Urself,” produced by Chris “Big Dog” Davis, has already climbed to the top of the charts.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. Go to the Racine Zoo website at www.racinezoo.org.
