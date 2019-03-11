SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s 37th annual Foreign Film Series continues with “Newton,” a 2017 Indian film, Thursday through Sunday, March 21-24, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road.
In this witty satiric comedy, the world's largest democracy is bracing itself for another general election with more than 800 million voters divided by hundreds of religious, cultural and linguistic barriers. Enter Newton Kumar, a mild-mannered rookie government clerk tasked with conducting elections in a remote village in central India where the jungle teems with Communist guerrillas and tribal communities are, at best, indifferent to voting. Unfazed by the cynicism and danger all around him, Newton is determined to do his duty. Striking the right balance between humor and a serious consideration of the cost of democracy, Newton reminds us that the system that allows us to exercise our franchise is only as virtuous as the people who implement it.
Films are shown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is season subscription only. A season pass costs $27 or $25 for students and seniors. Season ticket holders receive three free guest passes.
Learn more about the films by visiting www.uwp.edu/therita/foreignfilmseries.cfm, where a brochure can be downloaded and tickets can be purchased.
