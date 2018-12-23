BURLINGTON — New Year's Eve brainteaser puzzle party sessions for ages 7 to adult will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. or 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31, at the Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave.
Puzzle types include mechanical, packing, block, sliding, edge matching and transfer styles. There are bells to ring when a puzzle is solved. Other types of visual puzzles are on exhibit to try such as magic eye, hidden pictures, and word and picture puzzles.
Doors to a session are open 15 minutes before start time. Participants must be present at the starting time for the introduction and to be eligible for door prizes.
Tickets cost $12. Each ticket paid in advance by Dec. 29 will include an extra puzzle upon arrival. Call 262-763-3946 for reservations.
