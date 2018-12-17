Try 1 month for 99¢
Nick Ramsey & The Family (copy)

Nick Ramsey & The Family

RACINE — Family Power Music and Racine Brewing Co. will host the fourth installment of the new music series, Family Power Music Presents — Racine, from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St.

Performers include modular synthesizer artist Brandon Logic; singer/guitarist Christina Dressler; spoken word performer Nico Moore; and the four-piece poetic funk group, Nick Ramsey & The Family.

Gingersnap cookies will be paired with house-brewed root beer soda or the new Danish holiday ale, Julebyrg. White chocolate, cranberry and walnut cookies will be paired with peppermint New York cheesecake soda or the Granny’s House apple-cranberry ale.

This event is open to all ages. The $10 admission fee will include a ticket exchangeable for one craft drink (soda or beer) or a flight of two five-ounce soda or beer samples, and two special cookie pairings made with the help of Larsen Bakery.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments