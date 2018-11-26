Try 3 months for $3
Racine Heritage Museum curator Samantha Machalik prepares an original Iannelli charcoal study for exhibition.

RACINE — "Blessings to Blenders," a new exhibit at Racine Heritage Museum, 701 Main St., features the Racine works of notable 20th century Italian-American designer, sculptor and architect Alphonso Iannelli (1888-1965). It will be on exhibit Dec. 1 to Oct. 31.

Iannelli created numerous sculptures, liturgical works, advertising and industrial product designs, some for Racine-based groups.

The exhibit features a privately held collection that includes full-size charcoal studies for the stained-glass windows at Racine’s St. Patrick’s Church; original designs, promotional materials and products developed for Oster Manufacturing, and advertising material for Horlick Malted Milk Co. Iannelli, as a young advertising designer, was hired by Frank Lloyd Wright to create sculptures for his Midway Gardens project in Chicago.

The exhibit is curated by a team of Iannelli scholars from the Chicago area including Tim Samuelson, cultural historian for the City of Chicago; David Jameson, author of "Alphonso Iannelli: Modern by Design" and "The Industrial Designs of Alphonso Iannelli," and Eric O’Malley, designer and prairie design expert.

The Racine Heritage Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.

