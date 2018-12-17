KENOSHA — "PieperPower Photorealism Collection," an exhibit of photorealist watercolor paintings, will be on exhibit through Feb. 17 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.,
Featured artists include John Baeder, Robert Bechtle, Charles Bell, Tom Blackwell, Chuck Close, Robert Cottingham, Richard Estes, Ralph Goings, Ron Kleemann, Richard McLean and John Salt.
The Kenosha Public Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, and Jan. 1. There is no admission fee.
