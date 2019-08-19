RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., has announced its new show, “In and Around The Lake,” which will be on display through Sept. 15 in the Lake Room.
A variety of artwork by Spectrum Gallery artists is featured in pastel, oil, acrylic, watercolor and photography inspired by Lake Michigan as well as nearby inland lakes. Many of these works are for sale. Additional artwork by Spectrum Gallery artists are displayed throughout The Rainbow Room, Red Room and hallways.
Spectrum Gallery is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping artists by providing a non-judgmental space and respecting as well as empowering artists by having them choose their own work for exhibition.
Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment. For more information, call 262-634-4345 or go to www.spectrumschoolandgallery.org.
