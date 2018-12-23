RACINE — The annual Community Christmas Coalition Nativity display is on exhibit through Dec. 29 at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
The 40-foot display will be fully lit, with soft Christmas music. There will be a small seating area and people wanting to take pictures can include the 30-foot community Christmas tree in the background.
Singing groups, individuals and musicians are encouraged to perform near the Nativity at no charge for the general public in 30-minute time slots. Churches and schools are also encouraged to perform. It is asked that that no amplification be used.
Donations to the Christmas Coalition can be made at any Racine area Tri-City National Bank or mailed to: Tri-City National Bank, 2704 Lathrop Ave., Racine, WI 53405.
