KENOSHA — "My Real Mother," a new musical written by Riley Thomas and directed my Magdalene Spanuelo, will open the Carthage College Music Theatre Workshop at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1-2, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, in the Visual Performing Arts Lab at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Based on the novel, "Open: An Adoption Story in Three Voices," "My Real Mother" is the story of two women whose love for one little girl will change their world’s forever. The musical chronicles the experience of an open adoption as Sara navigates the worlds of her biological mother, Alex, and her adopted mother, Alaina. The two mothers, strangers when they first met, must learn to understand what is best for them and Sara, making up rules and tackling hurdles as they go along. Over 18 years, "My Real Mother" follows the ups and downs, the humor and the heart, of what it means to be a mother and a daughter.
Tickets cost $7. Go to www.carthage.edu/tickets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.