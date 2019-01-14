Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA — "My Real Mother," a new musical written by Riley Thomas and directed my Magdalene Spanuelo, will open the Carthage College Music Theatre Workshop at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1-2, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, in the Visual Performing Arts Lab at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Based on the novel, "Open: An Adoption Story in Three Voices," "My Real Mother" is the story of two women whose love for one little girl will change their world’s forever. The musical chronicles the experience of an open adoption as Sara navigates the worlds of her biological mother, Alex, and her adopted mother, Alaina. The two mothers, strangers when they first met, must learn to understand what is best for them and Sara, making up rules and tackling hurdles as they go along. Over 18 years, "My Real Mother" follows the ups and downs, the humor and the heart, of what it means to be a mother and a daughter.

Tickets cost $7. Go to www.carthage.edu/tickets.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments