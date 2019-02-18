Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The fifth installment of the Family Power Music Presents music series is scheduled to be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St.

Performers are Alahna Rae, a rhythm and blues/soul singer; Carly-Anne Coda, Kenosha County Poet Laureate; Nicole Rae, a folk, pop and jazz singer/guitarist, and Nick Ramsey & The Family, a poetic funk band.

The event is open to all ages. The $10 admission fee includes a craft soda or beer.

