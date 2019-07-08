RACINE — Music on the Monument continues from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 12, with classic rock music by Touch of Gray on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
This free summer long concert series will feature bands from a variety of genres. New this year, Racine Brewing Co. will be set up on Monument Square selling craft beer and soda. Additional vendors will be set up over the course of the summer. Chairs will be provided. The remaining lineup:
- July 19: The Sentinels (classic rock)
- July 26: Final Approach (classic rock)
- Aug. 2: Ghosts in the Gravel (acoustic)
- Aug. 9: Nick Ramsey and The Family (poetic funk)
- Aug. 16: Mesnard Location (classic rock)
- Aug. 23: High Stakes Band (soul, rhythm and blues)
- Aug. 30: Lake Effect (jazz)
In the event of heavy rain, concerts will be canceled without a makeup date. People can check the DRC Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day.
Why time change?
