RACINE — Music on the Monument concludes from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, with jazz music by High Lake Effect on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
Chairs will be provided. In the event of heavy rain, concerts will be canceled without a makeup date. People can check the DRC Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day.
