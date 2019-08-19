{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Music on the Monument continues from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, with rhythm and blues music by High Stakes Band on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

The series concludes with jazz music by Lake Effect Aug. 30.

Chairs will be provided. In the event of heavy rain, concerts will be canceled without a makeup date. People can check the DRC Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day.

