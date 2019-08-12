{{featured_button_text}}
Concert at Monument Square

People enjoy live music and conversation on Monument Square during First Fridays on Sept. 1, 2017.

 JACK ZELLWEGER, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — Music on the Monument continues from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, with classic rock music by Mesnard Location on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

This free concert series will feature bands from a variety of genres. New this year, Racine Brewing Co. will be set up on Monument Square selling craft beer and soda. Additional vendors will be set up over the course of the summer. Chairs will be provided. The remaining lineup:

  • Aug. 23: High Stakes Band (soul, rhythm and blues)
  • Aug. 30: Lake Effect (jazz)

In the event of heavy rain, concerts will be canceled without a makeup date. People can check the DRC Facebook page. Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day.

