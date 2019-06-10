{{featured_button_text}}
The Yard Dogs

RACINE — Music on the Monument is back for its 17th year with a new time beginning Friday, June 14, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

From 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday until Aug. 30, this free summer long concert series will feature bands from a variety of genres. New this year, Racine Brewing Co. will be set up on Monument Square selling craft beer and soda. Chairs will be provided. The lineup:

  • June 14: The Yard Dogs (blues, rock)
  • June 21: Earthmother (jam, rock)
  • June 28: Matthew Haeffel (contemporary original)
  • July 5: The Fourcast (acoustic)
  • July 12: Touch of Gray (classic rock)
  • July 19: The Sentinels (classic rock)
  • July 26: Final Approach (classic rock)
  • Aug. 2: Ghosts in the Gravel (acoustic)
  • Aug. 9: Nick Ramsey and The Family (poetic funk)
  • Aug. 16: Mesnard Location (classic rock)
  • Aug. 23: High Stakes Band (soul, rhythm and blues)
  • Aug. 30: Lake Effect (jazz)

