RACINE — Music on the Monument is back for its 17th year with a new time beginning Friday, June 14, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
From 4 to 6:30 p.m. every Friday until Aug. 30, this free summer long concert series will feature bands from a variety of genres. New this year, Racine Brewing Co. will be set up on Monument Square selling craft beer and soda. Chairs will be provided. The lineup:
- June 14: The Yard Dogs (blues, rock)
- June 21: Earthmother (jam, rock)
- June 28: Matthew Haeffel (contemporary original)
- July 5: The Fourcast (acoustic)
- July 12: Touch of Gray (classic rock)
- July 19: The Sentinels (classic rock)
- July 26: Final Approach (classic rock)
- Aug. 2: Ghosts in the Gravel (acoustic)
- Aug. 9: Nick Ramsey and The Family (poetic funk)
- Aug. 16: Mesnard Location (classic rock)
- Aug. 23: High Stakes Band (soul, rhythm and blues)
- Aug. 30: Lake Effect (jazz)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.