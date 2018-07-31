Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CALEDONIA — Music and a Movie in the Park will be held from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Highway K.

The night will include live music by Blackwater from 5 to 8:30 p.m., bounce houses (all-you-can-bounce for $5), food, snacks and the Franksville Craft Beer Garden will be open. 

The evening will conclude with a showing of "E.T." at 8:30 p.m.

There is no admission fee. People should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Carry-ins are not allowed.

