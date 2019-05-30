It was the summer of 1994 when the first series of free, noontime concerts called Music & More was offered at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The Rev. Randy Bush, who was the church’s pastor at the time, founded the series as a way to showcase local musicians, bring more people to Downtown and raise some money for worthwhile causes. It started off as a simple idea with five concerts offered in the church’s historic sanctuary that first summer. The next season there were eight and, in its third year, the series added an evening concert to conclude the season.
“What began as a small summer gesture to bring music to Racine’s Downtown has musically morphed into an amazing, annual happening,” said Pat Badger, a local musician and educator. “Climb the steps of the glorious Greek edifice that is Racine’s First Presbyterian, settle in to the spacious and acoustically fantastic sanctuary, and be treated to a variety of music that will make your heart swell.”
“But, there’s even more,” said Badger. “Did you know that these concerts are free for the listening? And, that the performers play for next to nothing? And, that the freewill offering goes to support local organizations that serve Racine’s community? Where else can I go for such an array of architecture, music, camaraderie and social justice (and usually a free cookie besides)? For me, Music and More says, ‘Yes!’ to my community and to the courage of small gestures that have the possibility of transforming our future.”
Badger’s ensemble, The Brass Knuckles, will perform a Ragtime program on June 6 — the first of 10 one-hour concerts. The concerts will continue at noon every Thursday until Aug. 8. There will be a concert on Wednesday, July 3, and no concert on July 4. Each concert features a variety of musical styles, instruments and performers appealing to listeners of all ages. The series has grown every year, and 200 people or more typically attend the noontime concert each week.
In addition to The Brass Knuckles, Season 26 features a variety of new musical talent including Fendrick & Peck, SilverMusic Flute Ensemble (with a rarely seen contrabass), Young Artist Competition winner and cellist Noah Mercadillo, Brandgás String Quartet and dancer Luida Baughman.
Tenor Everett McKinney will perform in July, accompanied by pianist Benjamin Nelson who was one of his students.
“I’m excited about returning to the series after all these years,” said McKinney, who will be retiring in June after 29 years at The Prairie School. “I was a frequent performer at Music & More in the early stage of my musical career and it was a much appreciated venue for performing. Now, as I bring my professional career as an educator to a close, the opportunity to perform this summer allows me to bring my participation in the series full circle as a veteran performer. It is a unique opportunity to make music with a young person as talented as Benjamin Nelson. The series is an invaluable musical gift to the Racine community, and the social consciousness at the heart of its mission is without equal.”
The community outreach and fundraising components draw both members of the church and musicians to be enthused about Music & More. Last summer, $6,000 collected at the weekly concerts was distributed to further the work of three local service agencies. This year’s recipients are the Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
“What makes this series most special to me is how the freewill offerings benefit various local non-profit organizations,” said pianist Terri Seitz. “Music & More is truly an event that brings our community together. I’ve performed at Music & More for over 20 years. The church has fabulous acoustics and an incredible piano. The series promotes and encourages young musicians, our ‘rising stars’ of the future.” Seitz and pianist Ronnie Quella will perform four-hand piano duets during the June 20 concert.
There is no admission fee for the noon concerts. The season finale concert on the evening of Friday, Aug. 16, features the Young Strings, Mark Paffrath, Dave Titus and Alejandro Alumbreros. Tickets are $10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.