RACINE — The Music & More Summer Concert Series concludes its 25th anniversary season with a celebration concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.
The Rev. Randy Bush conceived the idea of Music & More for the summer of 1994. He moved to Pennsylvania in 2006, but his original vision and goals for Music & More have endured:
- To showcase regional talent by offering free weekly concerts to the community with each concert featuring several musicians and a mix of styles.
- To raise funds for local service agencies through freewill offerings.
- To bring more people to the area and strengthen a sense of community in Downtown Racine.
The Choral Arts Society will perform excerpts from “Letters from Ireland” by Mark Brymer. This touching, yet toe-tapping work uses letters from the 1700s to 1800s woven with traditional Celtic music. Guest instrumentalists for this performance will be Maria Terres, fiddle, and Brett Lipshutz, flute. The accompanist will be Mary Skop Johnson. CAS has frequently collaborated with Jeff Ward, Mark Paffrath and Zachary Scot Johnson, and will take this opportunity to reprise some favorite songs together.
“I have enjoyed several collaborations with Jeff, Mark and Zach over the years,” said director Jim Schatzman, founder and artistic director. “And it’s a real treat to share the stage again. I’ve had both a personal and professional relationship with Music & More for their entire history. It is an honor for the CAS to be part of their 25th season finale.”
The Choral Arts Society is a volunteer, auditioned community chorus of more than 65 singers. The chorus is entering its 32nd season under the direction of Schatzman. CAS celebrates the human spirit through choral music. In an atmosphere of fellowship and collaboration, the CAS fosters creative talents of musicians and composers, and partners with others who share their passion for artistic excellence.
Performing as an acoustic trio, Mark Paffrath, Jeff Ward and Zachary Scot Johnson will provide their unique blend of vocal and guitar entertainment during the first half of the concert.
Paffrath is a WAMI-winning pop/folk singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has been charming southeast Wisconsin audiences for decades. From the concert hall and festival stage to area coffeehouses, his thoughtfully chosen interpretations and well-crafted original music reflect his history and the world as he would like to see it.
Ward’s interest in music began at an early age, as part of a very musical family. After cutting his musical teeth on classical violin, he changed direction and took up the guitar, and learned to play and sing traditional songs of Ireland and Scotland. He is a seasoned performer with eight CDs to his credit. His music includes a mix of traditional Irish and Scottish ballads and pub songs, along with classic acoustic American folk songs.
Johnson, a Racine native, is a St. Paul-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who performs 100 concerts annually and has shared the stage with many well-known artists. He has released four CDs and is a member of the Grammy Recording Foundation. Johnson’s repertoire covers a wide range of styles and genres, from folk to jazz, rock to spoken word, blues to pop, country to a cappella, and gospel to instrumental. Johnson graduated from Lawrence University with a triple major in psychology, theater arts and music performance.
“I’ve played Music & More for 20 consecutive years now and hope to get another 20,” Johnson reports. “It’s one of the highlights of the summer for me and I always enjoy it. It’s a fantastic, amazingly consistent series that really works to bring the best local and regional talent. It’s a beautiful gift to the city of Racine that has been preserved, thanks to Georgia Hall and other volunteers at the church.”
Tickets cost $10 at the door. The church is air-conditioned and handicapped-accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in south adjacent parking lot at Living Light Community Center.
Donations received at the 10 noontime concerts will be divided between Health Care Network, the Hospitality Center at St. Luke’s Church, and LINK (Lonely Instruments Need Kids) program at Racine Arts Council.
