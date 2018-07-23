RACINE — The Music & More continues series continues from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. Today’s performers are Jill Jensen and Jack Grassel; Scott Cook; and Suzanne Geoffrey and Wayne Wildman.
Jensen and Grassel, partners in marriage and in music, have entertained in the U.S. and Mexico since 1998. Together they have recorded four CDs. Their latest CD of seasonal music, “Snow People,” will be released in November. Grassel has been voted one of the Ten Best Guitarists in the U.S. He will play his invention, the triple-neck, with mandolin, guitar and bass, and the melodica which is a keyboard operated harmonica.
Cook, a cellist, will perform with some of his cello students. He has performed around the world as a principal cellist and is the director of the international teaching workshop, “Teaching Cello to Children,” at the String Academy of Wisconsin at UW-Milwaukee.
Geoffrey is principal oboe of the Racine, Kenosha and Manitowoc symphonies, the Wisconsin Philharmonic and the Wisconsin Wind Orchestra. She plays English horn in the Festival City Symphony and teaches at area colleges. Geoffrey will be accompanied by Wildman on piano. He is an active harpsichordist, organist and pianist, and is the music director of the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra.
There is no admission fee. Donations will be accepted to benefit Health Care Network, Hospitality Center at St. Luke’s Church and LINK (Lonely Instruments Need Kids)-Racine Arts Council.
The church is air-conditioned and handicapped-accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.