RACINE — The 26th season of Music & More continues from noon to 1 p.m. today at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. The free weekly concerts will be held through Aug. 8 and feature a variety of regional musicians.
Today’s performers are Zachary Scot Johnson, Anna Kojovic-Frodl, Lynn Orlando, Martha Fergus and Frank Suetholz.
Johnson is a well-traveled singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. He has four CDs to his credit and his repertoire includes folk, jazz, rock, spoken word, blues, pop, country, a cappella, gospel and instrumental.
Anna Kojovic-Frodl, piano, performs as a collaborative artist throughout southeastern Wisconsin and serves as the pianist/organist at the Olympia Brown Unitarian Universalist Church. She will perform piano duets with Orlando.
Orlando, piano, recently retired from Racine Unified School District as a music educator. She is choir director at Olympia Brown.
Fergus plays flute in several area ensembles. She has played flute with Suetholz for the past 48 years and her first flute lesson was with him in 1971.
Suetholz is a charter member of the National Flute Association, and taught in the Racine Unified instrumental music department for more than30 years. He was long-time principal flute of the Racine Symphony Orchestra and has performed in many area orchestras.
Donations will be accepted each week to benefit Health Care Network, Racine Arts Council and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.
The church is air-conditioned and accessible with elevator at parking lot entrance. Additional parking is available in the adjacent lot at Living Light Community Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.